The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Expecting Baby No. 2

In a pair of Instagram posts, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici announced their 16-month-old sonSamuel Thomas Lowe is going to be a big brother. In Sean's video, Samuel played on his mother's lap. "Hey Samuel, can you say baby?" he asked. Samuel then pointed to Catherine's tummy as she laughed and said, "Baby!" In Catherine's video, she pointed to her belly and asked, "Samuel, what's this?" After he said "bah-bah," she asked him, "What is it? What's this?"
Sean and Catherine met on season 17 of ABC's The Bachelor. They got engaged in the March 2013 finale and later got married in a televised wedding ceremony that aired on Jan. 26, 2014.
Before Samuel was born, the couple talked to Parentsabout the next chapter of their love story. "She'll be an unbelievable mom. I've never met anyone that loves as hard as she does. When she puts her heart into something, she puts everything into it," Sean said in 2016. "I know that will transition to our child and it will be so cool to watch her take that motherly role."
Catherine was just as complimentary of her husband. "He's always there for me and I know he will be the best dad. I've said this before, and I'm half-kidding since it's not comparable, but he is the best doggy-daddy," she shared at the time, "and I just know he's going to be a great dad."