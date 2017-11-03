Thor: Ragnarok Cast Performs a Live Version of the Movie for James Corden

Who needs special effects, anyway?

On CBS' The Late Late Show Thursday, James Corden asked Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson to crash a screening of Thor: Ragnarok and perform a live-action rendition of the Marvel blockbuster (in theaters now). "Will they be mad that I'm interrupting the film? Possibly. You know, wherever there is change, people will call it 'disruption,'" Corden began. "So I guess what I'm saying is, 'Who gives a f--k?'"

The cast had its reservations about Corden's new format. "Is Thor 4D a practical business model? Probably not, because we can't perform live in every movie theater in America," said Hiddleston, who stars as Loki. "But perhaps they can take one performance and stream it live."

After a moment, it hit him. "Oh," Hiddleston realized. "That's just a movie, isn't it?" Blanchett, who stars as Hela, was more succinct: "I think those poor people jus want to watch the movie."