Gillian Anderson Is Here With the Best The X-Files Throwback Photo...Ever

I want to believe Gillian Anderson just gave us the best throwback photo ever. Anderson, who is currently filming the second season of The X-Files revival, so that would be season 11 total, shared the below side-by-side to end all side-by-side. The first is photo is clearly from the original series. Just look at that hair and the block of a cell phone. The second photo is from the new season, note the iPhone and the hair. The chopsticks appear to be the same.
It's—everything about it—is perfect.
Just like old times only younger. #tbt #TheXFiles #wishfulthinking pic.twitter.com/KVEI1LS7GD— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) November 2, 2017
Maybe somebody should be investigating The X-Files regarding the case of the stars who don't age.
The new season, which has a kickass trailer, will feature Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully in pursuit of their son, William, once again. Will fans finally meet the character so steeped in The X-Files lore? Of course there are going to be monsters of the week, probably about eight of the 10 episodes will be standalone installments, plus more information about the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) and Skinner (Mitch Pileggi).
The X-Files came under fire when the creative crew was announced, with Fox's Dana Walden later revealing series creator Chris Carter has hired two women writers and two of the 10 episodes will have female directors.
The X-Files returns in 2018.