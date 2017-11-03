Jimmy Kimmel's 2017 "I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy" Challenge Spurs Screams, Punches and Even a Middle Finger

What's better than Halloween? Watching Jimmy Kimmel's annual "I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy" montage.
Unless you've been living under a 5-ton rock, you're probably aware of the late-night host's annual challenge to parents to videotape their children's reaction as they lie and tell them they've binged on all of their sweets.
Unfortunately for the youngsters, but for the grand entertainment of all of us, Kimmel's team then packages the submissions into a montage and airs it. Well, 2017's montage has officially arrived. With Kimmel off for the night, Jennifer Lawrence did the honors as Thursday's guest host.