Jimmy Kimmel's 2017 "I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy" Challenge Spurs Screams, Punches and Even a Middle Finger

"Once again those evil parents delivered in a huge and bigly way," Lawrence introduced, mocking President Donald Trump.

The montage featured children sobbing, screaming, punching their parent in the crotch, innocently urging the mom and dad to spit the candy out or to eat more lunch so they won't be hungry.

Mixed in with a middle finger and curse word, there was one child who sweetly forgave her parents while another said they can do "whatever you want."

One savvy kid caught onto his parents. "Wait a minute—I think you're trying to trick me," he pointed out.