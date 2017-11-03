You'll Flip When You See Jimmy Fallon and the Stranger Things Kids' Epic Dance Routine

Every once in a while a new dance craze comes along, like the Dougie or the Macarena. On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the kids from Stranger Things helped the host invent some new steps by playing The Tonight Show's "Dance Battle" game.

Here's how the game worked: The young actors would hit a button and the show's "dance move generator" would randomly select the name of a "never-before-seen" move that the kids would then have to create.

Each name was inspired by the stars' show. For instance, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, was tasked with creating a move called "Toastin waffles" — a nod to Eleven's favorite breakfast item. Similarly, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, had to invent a move called "Trying to fix an ‘80s TV," which was inspired by the time period of the show.

Watch

Stranger Things Creators on Noah Schnapp's Performance

"Do you know what a television looked like in the ‘80s?" Jimmy Fallon asked the 13-year-old actor.

"It was like boxy," he responded; however, The Tonight Show host had to describe the retro appearance to the young star. 

"This is so sad," Fallon said. "I really feel old."

Watch

Duffer Brothers Drop Stranger Things Season 2 Hints

While Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) also came up with creative moves for their respective categories, the best part was when the whole group invented a dance with Fallon. Tasked with coming up with a move called the "upside get down" – inspired by the alternate dimension in the show – the team huddled together and came up with a killer routine. 

Watch the video to see the stars' individual numbers and their grand finale.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights, 11:30 p.m. on NBC, and the second season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal)

