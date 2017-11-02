Kim Kardashian Reveals the Weirdest Thing Kanye West Does

Buckle down and get comfortable Kim Kardashian because one famous superfan is going to go there.

On Thursday's all-new Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest co-host Jennifer Lawrence had the opportunity to sit-down with one of her favorite Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars.

During the wide-ranging interview, the pair shared plenty of laughs such as when they discussed light-hearted topics including farting, stalking exes and late-night drunk dinners with Kris Jenner.

At the same time, fans learned even more about her relationship with husband Kanye West. When asked to name the weirdest thing he does, Kim had an interesting response.

"He falls asleep anywhere," she explained. "We'll be at a meeting or he'll introduce me to people I've never met before, we'll be at a restaurant and he'll be snoring at the table."