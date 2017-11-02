Taylor Swift Releases New Song "Call It What You Want"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Instagram

What We've Learned About Taylor Swift's Behind-the-Scenes Process

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Reveals Just How Much He Talks to One Direction Today

Mette Towley

Meet Mette Towley: The Scene-Stealing Dancer in Rihanna and N.E.R.D.'s ''Lemon'' Music Video

Taylor Swift just dropped her new song!

The 27-year-old singer has released "Call It What You Want," the latest track off of her upcoming reputation album. On Thursday morning, Swift surprised fans by revealing the new song would be released at midnight.

In a series of Instagram posts, Swifties were given a glimpse of the track's lyrics. In one post the lyrics read, "But would you run away with me?" This was then followed by a response, "Yes." Another post shared a different set of lyrics from the song, "Holding my breath slowly I said, 'You don't need to save me.'"

Read

What We've Learned About Taylor Swift's Behind-the-Scenes Process

This is the fourth song Swift has shared with her fans from her new album. We first heard "Look What You Make Me Do" in August, followed by "...Ready for It?" in early September. And on Oct. 20, Swift dropped her third song, "Gorgeous."

You can listen to the entire "Call It What You Want" song in the video above! Then tell us, what do you think of Swift's latest track?

Sound off in the comments!

reputation is set for release on Nov. 10.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.