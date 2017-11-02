Here's Why President Donald Trump's Twitter Disappeared for 11 Minutes

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Donald Trump Jr., Halloween 2017

Donald Trump Jr. Just Dressed Up as President Donald Trump for Halloween

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

How Will and Grace Said Goodbye to Shelley Morrison's Rosario

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Will Spend Her Birthday Helping Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

Donald Trump

Steve Pope/Getty Images

Where did Donald Trump's Twitter account go?

That's the question several followers found themselves asking Thursday afternoon when they tried checking in on the President of the United States' profile page.

For many, a blue screen with the message "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" appeared. And as you may have guessed, many on the social media site had some questions about what was going on.

Ultimately, the President's account is back up and Twitter has an explanation.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," Twitter Government shared online. "The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored."

Photos

Donald Trump Cameos in Movies and on TV

The statement concluded, "We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

Donald himself has yet to tweet about his account's brief absence. Instead, he posted other messages including the nomination of Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Earlier today, Twitter also revealed that its official U.S. Election hashtags have arrived. When one tweets with the hashtag #ElectionDay or #Election2017, a special edition ballot box emoji will appear.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Donald Trump , Twitter , Politics , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.