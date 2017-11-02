Bethenny Frankel Will Spend Her Birthday Helping Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

Bethenny Frankel's mission is far from over.

A month after the Real Housewives of New York City star traveled to Puerto Rico with a four planes filled with supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Maria, she's gearing up for a return to the U.S. territory. Bethenny told E! News her 47th birthday plans involve flying to Puerto Rico for a weekend of continued disaster relief.

As Frankel put it, "I'm going this weekend for my birthday to Puerto Rico. I don't usually love my birthday. I think it's an interesting way to give back on your birthday and a good way to reflect on my age and where I am."

The business mogul said she'll return to Puerto Rico "multiple times" and also pay a visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands.