Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Enjoys Babymoon With Evan Bass in Maui

Carly Waddell is in her "happy place."

The Bachelor in Paradise star is currently enjoying a babymoon in Maui with her husband, Evan Bass. "Mommy and baby are in their Happy Place #babymoon," Carly wrote alongside a photo of herself on the beach. Evan also posted a photo of the couple enjoying their time together in Maui.

The couple became engaged on the season three finale episode of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016. In June 2017, amid BiP show controversy, Carly and Evan tied the knot on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Two months after getting married, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. "We are so excited to welcome this new addition to our family," the couple told E! News in August. "We wanted to start having children quickly.....and mission accomplished."

The couple also shared that their baby is due in February.

Later in August, Carly and Evan revealed they are having a baby girl. Evan also has three children from a previous relationship.

Three more months to go until baby Bass is here! Enjoy the babymoon, Carly and Evan!

