Phaedra Parks and Shemar Moore's Chemistry Is Undeniable, But Are They Actually Dating?

Has reality TV's ultimate Southern Belle found her prince charming?

As Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know, Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida are officially over and free to date whoever they want. In fact, Apollo already got engaged while serving time behind bars.

As for Phaedra, she's keeping fans guessing with her relationship status even though one man appears to always be nearby.

Ladies and gentlemen, can we talk about Phaedra and Shemar Moore's undeniable chemistry?

It all started in December of 2016 when the former Bravo star was paired up with Shemar on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.