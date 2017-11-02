Phaedra Parks and Shemar Moore's Chemistry Is Undeniable, But Are They Actually Dating?

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

Has reality TV's ultimate Southern Belle found her prince charming?

As Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know, Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida are officially over and free to date whoever they want. In fact, Apollo already got engaged while serving time behind bars.

As for Phaedra, she's keeping fans guessing with her relationship status even though one man appears to always be nearby.

Ladies and gentlemen, can we talk about Phaedra and Shemar Moore's undeniable chemistry?

It all started in December of 2016 when the former Bravo star was paired up with Shemar on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

A viewer called in asking if Shemar is single and ready to mingle. Let's just say sparks flew right after.

"I am always dating. I'm always trying to figure it out. I'm not going to lie. I'm not trying to keep the ladies off me," he shared. "I'm blessed with this life but I'm ready to share it with someone."

Soon after, a separate caller asked Phaedra what kind of man she was looking for. Before she could mutter a word, Shemar turned up the heat by licking Phaedra's neck and kissing her face.  "I found him," she shared. "I'm looking no further. He's right besides me."

If that wasn't hot enough, Phaedra dropped a big hint during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion that Andy connected her with someone…nice.

"Well, you hooked me up with somebody and we chat from now and then," she shared. When Asked asked if she would date Shemar, Phaedra coyly said, "We'll see…"

And while this pair has remained quiet in recent months, Phaedra couldn't help but celebrate Shemar's latest project premiering today.

"The look on #bae face when you tell him tonight is your night," she wrote on Instagram with a picture of the twosome getting close. "@swatcbs premieres on @cbstv & @globaltv @10/9c #1 #babygirl Tune in! Set your DVR!"

So are they dating? Guess a Southern Belle never kisses and tells.

