Mandy Moore's Trainer Reveals How to Get Rid of Weight and Anger

There are two things we can certainly do without: anger and unwanted weight.

Luckily, there's a way to do away with both. Welcome to boxing 101. When you think of boxers, you probably think of super-swoll men and women that can take and give a nasty punch...and that's probably not you. But, don't count yourself out just yet. If Mandy Moore can do it, you can, too.

"I may be awkward and not entirely athletic but I'm working [on] it," the This Is Us star said in an Instagram post. "Thanks for being the ultimate teacher/coach, [Julian Chua]!"