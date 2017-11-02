The Twilight Zone Revival in the Works at CBS All Access & the Perfect Person Is Behind It

You are traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, the revival of The Twilight Zone!

That's right. There's a very good possibility that a modern-day reboot of Rod Serling's groundbreaking anthology series will be making its way to TV soon, courtesy of CBS All Access. The announcement was made by CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves during the company's earnings call on Thursday, Nov. 2. Moonves said that the network hopes to leverage the classic property much in the way it did with recent hit Star Trek Discovery, which launched this fall and has already been renewed for a second season.