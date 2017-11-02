The Twilight Zone Revival in the Works at CBS All Access & the Perfect Person Is Behind It

Twilight Zone Logo

You are traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, the revival of The Twilight Zone!

That's right. There's a very good possibility that a modern-day reboot of Rod Serling's groundbreaking anthology series will be making its way to TV soon, courtesy of CBS All Access. The announcement was made by CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves during the company's earnings call on Thursday, Nov. 2. Moonves said that the network hopes to leverage the classic property much in the way it did with recent hit Star Trek Discovery, which launched this fall and has already been renewed for a second season.

While Moonves offered up no details about the creative team behind the revival or when we could expect it to see the light of day, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the show will be produced under Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw shingle, which is especially exciting considering Peele's Get Out was like a modern-day Twilight Zone episode done perfectly right. Per THR, Marco Ramirez (Daredevil, Sons of Anarchy) is set to pen the script and serve as showrunner. 

The revival comes as episodic anthology series are coming back into vogue, with Black Mirror on Netflix, Room 104 on HBO, and The Guest Book on TBS. 

The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959-1964, spawning a feature film and two TV revivals, one in the '80s that ran for three seasons and another in 2002 that aired on UPN with host Forest Whitaker. The original won three Emmys during its run, while also earning itself a place in the pantheon of all-time great TV shows.

Are you looking forward to a Twilight Zone revival? And is Jordan Peele the perfect person to bring it to life? Sound off in the comments below!

