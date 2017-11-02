Watch Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Answer Ellen DeGeneres' Burning Questions

Ellen DeGeneres wasn't afraid to put Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in the hot seat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars spilled the tea during "Ellen's Burning Questions" – a segment on the talk-show host's online series Show Me More.

Starting with a tame question, the two sisters revealed their first celebrity crushes. For Kendall, her first heartthrob was Benny the Jet Rodriguez from The Sandlot. Mike Vitar played Benny in the 1993 baseball flick and later went on to play Luis Mendoza in the second and third Mighty Ducks movies. Kourtney's first celebrity crush was none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I used to write Kourtney DiCaprio on all my papers in class," the eldest Kardashian sister said.