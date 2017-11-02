Here's How Camila Cabello Made Her "Havana" Music Video

Havana, ooh na-na!

Camila Cabello had a vision for her music video "Havana," but after watching this behind-the-scenes video, we learned that it also reflects different aspects of the singer's life. 

"Havana" received over 10 million views within the first 24 hours of its debut. 

Cabello explains that Michael Jackson's "Thriller" inspired her to make the entended music video. 

To formulate her vision, the 20-year-old songstress enlisted the help of social media stars Lele Pons and LeJuan James, who played her sister and grandmother. 

"I loved the idea of doing a mini-film, like a mini-movie. You can't really tell what's real or not. You know what I mean? It's like the line between reality and fantasy that's blurred," Cabello explains. "And that's like, my jam. That kind of thing, you know what I mean?"

Also making a cameo in the BTS video is Young Thug, who is featured on the smash hit. 

As Cabello reveals, the on-screen dilemma between Camila and Karla is very much a real thing but scaled down. 

"I had this idea of Karla and Camila. Karla is my first name, Camila is my middle name. And long story short, my family always called me Camila," the "Crying in the Club" singer said. "But when I came to school in the United States, I was really, really shy, and the teachers started calling me Karla."

"In my life, I've pushed myself to do a lot of things that make me uncomfortable," Cabello continued. "And that's how I started dancing and that's how I feel that I found myself, through Camila and performance of the music. I gained that confidence and a video vixen. They're both over exaggerated personas of me, basically."

