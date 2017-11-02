How Will and Grace Said Goodbye to Shelley Morrison's Rosario

Karen sprayed the coffin with cleaner and scrubbed it with some tulle as punctuation to the emotional goodbye.

"Te amo, mommy," Karen said.

If this episode doesn't clinch Mullally an Emmy nomination for her expert work in this revival then nothing else will.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)