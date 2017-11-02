Why Sheree Whitfield Thinks The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Will Be the Best One Yet

When The Real Housewives of Atlanta finally returns on Sunday, Nov. 5, it'll be the marking of a very momentous occasion in the show's history: It'll be the start of our tenth season obsessing over these Georgia peaches!
And, according to star Sheree Whitfield, it just might be the greatest one yet.
"I think this will be the best season because we've all come so far. We've evolved. Me, myself, I try to pick my battles, so I want to say that I've learned, I've grown," she told E! News ahead of the big premiere. "It's just some great TV. These girls are comical, they're dramatic, they're super extra. The group, the dynamics, is just when it's good, it's good. And when it's bad, it's horrible."
Bravo
As for those horrible group dynamics, they might just come courtesy of returning OGs NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who find themselves, along with Kenya Moore, embroiled in one hell of a bitter feud. (One that's continued to play out off-camera once production on the season came to an end.)
"Me, Kim and NeNe, we're OGs," she said. "They've gone at it before, but I don't know that it's ever been to this extreme."
Of course, that doesn't mean Sheree won't find herself in some drama of her own. "I probably butt heads with a couple of the girls, but not just one person, and it's pretty much about really talking behind my back," she teased. Which co-stars is she feuding with? Cynthia Bailey? Kandi Burruss? Porsha Williams? Sheree stayed mum.
But as she prepares to celebrate the big moment in the show's history, she did admit that, just as she's evolved, so to has the show itself. "Who ever thought that we would be here ten years, ten seasons later? So, it's major. I think it was important to definitely bring back some of the OGs," she said. "Do I think it brought more drama? I think sometimes some of the girls may be a little intimidated that we started this platform. We're the reason you're here. So I think that may come into play maybe with some of the girls, but it's just a different day and time. When we were on before, we didn't hit below the belt. We didn't say or do a lot of the things they're doing today."
For more from Sheree, including her hilarious response when asked about a Phaedra Parks-free season, be sure to check out the video above!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 10 on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)