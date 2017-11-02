Why Sheree Whitfield Thinks The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Will Be the Best One Yet

When The Real Housewives of Atlanta finally returns on Sunday, Nov. 5, it'll be the marking of a very momentous occasion in the show's history: It'll be the start of our tenth season obsessing over these Georgia peaches!

And, according to star Sheree Whitfield, it just might be the greatest one yet.

"I think this will be the best season because we've all come so far. We've evolved. Me, myself, I try to pick my battles, so I want to say that I've learned, I've grown," she told E! News ahead of the big premiere. "It's just some great TV. These girls are comical, they're dramatic, they're super extra. The group, the dynamics, is just when it's good, it's good. And when it's bad, it's horrible."