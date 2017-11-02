Amanda Knox Pens Tribute to Meredith Kercher on 10-Year Anniversary of Her Murder: "Meredith's Death Changed Our Lives"

A decade after Meredith Kercher's murder, her famous roommate Amanda Knox is publicly paying tribute to her memory.

In an article titled "Mourning Meredith" penned for Westside Seattle, the 30-year-old Seattle native reflected on the few months she lived with the late Kercher in the apartment they shared as exchange students in Perguia, Italy before her tragic death on Nov. 1, 2007.

Knox began by describing the ordinary times they spent together, whether they were going grocery shopping or hanging out together in the house "sipping espressos." According to Knox, Kercher was her "closest friend in a new and exciting time in our lives."

As she recalled, "I remember the last time I saw her, ten years ago today, slinging her purse over her shoulder and waving goodbye to me on her way out to meet up with her British friends."