Amanda Knox Pens Tribute to Meredith Kercher on 10-Year Anniversary of Her Murder: "Meredith's Death Changed Our Lives"

A decade after Meredith Kercher's murder, her famous roommate Amanda Knox is publicly paying tribute to her memory.
In an article titled "Mourning Meredith" penned for Westside Seattle, the 30-year-old Seattle native reflected on the few months she lived with the late Kercher in the apartment they shared as exchange students in Perguia, Italy before her tragic death on Nov. 1, 2007.
Knox began by describing the ordinary times they spent together, whether they were going grocery shopping or hanging out together in the house "sipping espressos." According to Knox, Kercher was her "closest friend in a new and exciting time in our lives."
As she recalled, "I remember the last time I saw her, ten years ago today, slinging her purse over her shoulder and waving goodbye to me on her way out to meet up with her British friends."
Kercher's murder amassed global notoriety 10 years ago when she was first discovered dead in her bedroom in their shared Perugia apartment. Knox and her Italian boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were initially charged and found guilty for Kercher's murder along with Rudy Guede. While Guede was ultimately sentenced to 16 years in prison, which he is currently serving, an Italian supreme court acquitted Knox and Sollecito in 2015.
Now living a private life in Seattle, Knox has not forgotten her memories of Kercher, even as they cross with memories of the challenges she faced as an initial suspect on trial for her murder. She went on to address those who think she has "no right" to mourn her late roommate.
"This day of mourning belongs to everyone whose lives Meredith touched...something Meredith's friends, family, supporters, and I all have in common is that Meredith's death changed our lives."
As Knox concluded, "She is painfully missed by everyone who loved her. I miss her, and I'm grateful for the memories of our time together."