What We've Learned About Taylor Swift's Behind-the-Scenes Process

We're eight days away from the release of Taylor Swift's sixth studio album!

The 27-year-old singer will drop Reputation on Nov. 10 and Swifties can't wait. This will be Swift's latest album in three years and she's approaching this album cycle in a completely different way than in the past.

Typically, we would see Swift on talk shows and doing interviews in the months leading up to her album release. However, T.Swift is changing her approach this year, choosing to spend her time meeting her fans at secret sessions, promoting her album on social media and remaining mostly out of the public eye.