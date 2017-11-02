Brett Ratner Sues Melanie Kohler for Defamation Over Rape Accusation

Through his attorneys Eric A. Seitz and Della A. Belatti, Ratner described the allegations as "deliberately false and malicious accusations." The filed documents also claimed the accusations were "entirely false, fabricated and fictional" and that the defendant published the post "with knowledge of its falsity, maliciously and with the intent to harm the plaintiff's reputation and standing." As a result, Ratner, through his attorneys, claimed to suffer "injuries to his personal and professional reputations," as well as "emotional distress, worry, anger, and anxiety in amounts to be proven at trial."

Ratner also claimed the defendant "did not have permission and was in no way privileged to publish her statement."

Based on the aforementioned allegations, Ratner claimed the Facebook statement constitutes libel per se. As a result, he is seeking relief in the form of special and general damages, punitive damages, reimbursement of plaintiff's costs and expenses (including attorney fees) and "additional relief as the court deems appropriate and just."

Although the exact amounts weren't disclosed, the documents stated "the amount of controversy exceeds seventy-five thousand dollars ($75,000) exclusive of interest and costs."

Through his attorneys, Ratner has demanded a jury trial, which would take place in Hawaii where the Facebook claim was allegedly made and Kohler is a resident.

The complaint for damages and demand for jury were filed with the United States District Court in the District of Hawaii on Nov. 1.