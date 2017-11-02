Reese Witherspoon Accepts WSJ. Magazine's Entertainment Innovator of the Year Award: "I Have a New Mission"

Reese Witherspoon is a woman on a mission.

The Oscar winner, well-known for her cinematic accomplishments, has been proudly forging a path for women in Hollywood from behind the scenes. While at the helm of her production company, Hello Sunshine, the actress has helped bring female-centered hit works like Gone Girl, Wild and Big Little Lies to the big and small screens to the delight of viewers all over the world.

While she recently won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies, Witherspoon's ongoing efforts to balance Hollywood storytelling have been been recognized once again as WSJ. Magazine's Entertainment Innovator of the Year.