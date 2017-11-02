Luke Skywalker Returns to the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adam Driver

Star Wars: Did Adam Driver Share a Spoiler About Rey's Parents?

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Wears Justin Bieber's Hockey Jersey After Attending His Game

Daniella Rodriguez, Carlos Correa

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa Proposes to Beauty Queen Girlfriend After World Series Win

During Game 7 of the World Series, fans got a special look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The trailer began with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) stepping into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon—the ship that took him on galactic adventures with R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), C-3PO (Athony Daniels), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). While the 45-second TV spot reused many shots previously seen in the Oct. 9 trailer, it also invited fans of the films into the red throne room of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), flanked by his Praetorian Guard and The First Order's General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson).

In addition to seeing a new shot of Leia, looking forlorn, fans were also treated to footage of Finn (John Boyega) piloting a skimmer along the salt flats of the planet Crait, as well as Luke's protégé, Rey (Daisy Ridley), in the rain, wielding what was once the Skywalker family lightsaber.

Read

Star Wars: Did Adam Driver Share a Spoiler About Rey's Parents?

Earlier this week, Hamill opened up to The New York Times about his reluctance to reprise his iconic role as Luke in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. "I was just really scared," the 66-year-old actor admitted. "I thought, 'Why mess with it?' The idea of catching lightning in a bottle twice was ridiculously remote." While Fisher was on board from the get-go, Hamill assumed Ford would pass on the offer, thereby allowing him to say "no" without facing any repercussions himself. "He's too old and too rich and too cranky," he recalled thinking. "He's not going to do this." After Ford said yes, he had no choice but to return as Luke. "Can you imagine if I was the only one to say no?" he asked. "I'd be the most hated man in nerd-dom."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters Dec. 15.

The all-star cast also features Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Benicio Del Toro ("D.J."), Laura Dern (Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), among other supporting actors.

Rian Johnson wrote and directed the movie, and Ram Bergman and Kathleen Kennedy produced it. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin served as executive producers.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Star Wars , Trailers , Movies , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.