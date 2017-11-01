Kevin Spacey to Seek Evaluation and Treatment Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey is taking a break from acting.
On Wednesday evening, fans learned that the actor is seeking help away from the public spotlight.
"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," his rep said in a statement to Variety. "No other information is available at this time."
The news comes less than a week after actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin of making an unwanted sexual advance at him when he was 14 years old.
After the story hit, the Oscar winner apologized in a lengthy statement.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor," Kevin wrote. "I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."
He continued, "This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life...I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."
Anthony would later post a message on Twitter that stated: "Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time."
In just a matter of days Kevin has been criticized for the way he came out as a gay man.
On a professional level, the actor also learned that he will not receive the International Emmy Award in light of the sexual misconduct allegations.
As for the future of House of Cards, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital recently announced that production on the sixth and final season of the series starring Kevin and Robin Wright has been suspended indefinitely.