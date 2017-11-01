Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Drunk at the From Justin to Kelly Premiere: ''I Literally Ended up in a Fountain Soaked!''

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 701

Nattie Reveals She's Been Afraid of Heights Her Entire Career: "I Don't Want to Fall off a Ladder and Break My Leg!"

Harry Styles, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Harry Styles' First Solo Tour Is One for the Books: From Slipping on Kiwis to Saving Fans in Distress

Meghan McCain

The View's Meghan McCain Is Engaged

It's 5 o'clock somewhere! 

After her incredible American Idol win in 2002, Kelly Clarkson was contractually obligated to star in the film From Justin to Kelly, which is a project that she is far from proud of.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Kelly recalls needing a bit of liquid courage to get through the premiere. "I cried so hard because I didn't want to do that movie...I got very drunk at that premiere," Kelly shared. "I literally ended up in a fountain soaked!" 

Photos

Kelly Clarkson Shares the Cutest Photos of Daughter River Rose!

Did Kelly and Justin Guarini ever date in real life? Watch the clip above to hear more from her shocking interview! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kelly Clarkson , American Idol , Howard Stern , Interviews , Movies , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.