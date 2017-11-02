Millie Bobby Brown's Pearl Embellished Shoes Are Circus-Chic

Raymond Hall/GC Images

While we've definitely seen stranger things than a 13-year-old wearing high heels, Millie Bobby Brown's two-tone platforms Gucci heels are truly out of this world.

The face of Calvin Klein wore head-to-toe Gucci, in an eye-catching black stretch jersey dress with a front zipper and ruffles. The patriotic, red, white and blue detailing, however, was not made complete without the star's satin pearl-studded pumps.

If you do a double take of the starlet's footwear, you'll notice all the impressive details that embellish her circus-chic shoes. Not only are the heels perfectly color-coordinated to her dress, but they're studded with rows of pearls and gold spikes on the back with a youthful bow.

Photos

Millie Bobby Brown's Best Looks

The bold look, from her Good Morning America appearance, showcases how to incorporate statement shoes into your fall wardrobe. While Millie's fabulous heels are a whopping $1,150, we rounded up similarly fabulous pearl embellished pumps at every price to curb your shoe envy.

Just like the Stranger Things star, while wearing a pair of shoes this buzz-worthy, keep your outfit simple to avoid an over-stimulating look.

With that in mind, we encourage you to have fun playing with shoe textures, like all these pearls and spikes, to garner further attention to your feet. Bonus points if you can color-coordinate, as well as the Netflix star. 

If you're still hesitant, keep it simple with the standard black and pearl combo to keep it classic, but fashion forward. But, if you're seeking to rival Millie or Carrie Bradshaw's shoe collection, go bold and gravitate toward a bold color and unexpected details for that extra flair.  

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Pearl

Charlotte Russe

Qupid Pearl Embellished Slide Sandals, $20

ESC: Dare to Wear Pearl

Boohoo

Kirsty Pearl Detail Wrap Up Stiletto, $27

ESC: Dare to Wear Pearl

Nordstrom

Imitation Pearl Embellished Mule, $53.96

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Pearl

Dillard's

Gianni Bini Jennikah Suede Pearl Heel Dress Sandals$98

ESC: Dare to Wear Pearl

Zappos

Luisa Imitation Pearl Embellished Sandal, $150

ESC: Dare to Wear Pearl

Stuart Weitzman

The More Pearls Sandal, $455

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Pearl

Gucci

Regina Pearl and Spike Sandal, $1350

ESC: Dare to Wear Pearl

Nicholas Kirkwood

 

ESC: Dare to Wear Pearl

Neiman Marcus

Ofelia Pearly Studded T-Strap Pump, $1,850

While we'd never want to be 13 again, we'd go back in time to all that teen angst if we got to walk in Millie Bobby Brown's shoes.  

RELATED ARTICLE: Millie Bobby Brown Raps the Perfect Stranger Things Recap

