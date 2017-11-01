How Victoria's Secret Model Lais Ribeiro Makes the $2M Fantasy Bra Look Sexier

Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro is one lucky angel.

The lingerie retailer revealed Wednesday that the Brazilian bombshell will wear the 2017 Champagne Night Fantasy Bra—worth a whopping $2 million—at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

Every year, one model is chosen out of the VS pack to continue on the leggy legacy—upheld by Gisele Bundchen, Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum—to wear one of the most expensive, if not heaviest, bras in the world. The tradition has become an honor among models.

"After three days, I was still pinching myself because I couldn't believe it. I was very emotional. I cried very much," said the 27-year-old model about her reaction to the good news. "It's the biggest thing in my career right now. Of course, we hope [to be chosen], but we never know because there's so many of us, and we all work so hard. And I'm thankful and honored to be one of them now."