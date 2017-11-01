Savannah Chrisley Says She ''Dodged a Bullet'' by Breaking Up With Luke Kennard

Consider Savannah Chrisley over the breakup.
The reality star and her father Todd Chrisley stopped by E!'s Daily Pop with a candid update on her newly single girl status. In case you missed it, Savannah and NBA player Luke Kennard called it quits in August after a whirlwind few months together.
"Any breakup you go through is going to be hard," she reflected, "especially when it's in the public eye and people are watching. I love putting things on social media, so it was all over social media."
(Just before announcing their split, Kennard joined the Chrisley bunch on a family vacation to the Cayman Islands for Savannah's 20th birthday. The many romantic snapshots of the getaway have since been scrubbed from Savannah's Instagram.)
So how is Savannah really doing? As she told us, "I'm great today. You live and you learn. I've learned a lot of things that I don't want and that's what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don't want. Thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one!"
As per usual, protective Papa Chrisley had this to say about his daughter airing her dirty laundry for the world. "I don't think you should ever put all your business on the front porch for everybody to see," Todd said. "I think that because of who she is, everything that she does is out there for the public to see."
