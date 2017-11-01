Savannah Chrisley Says She ''Dodged a Bullet'' by Breaking Up With Luke Kennard

Consider Savannah Chrisley over the breakup.

The reality star and her father Todd Chrisley stopped by E!'s Daily Pop with a candid update on her newly single girl status. In case you missed it, Savannah and NBA player Luke Kennard called it quits in August after a whirlwind few months together.

"Any breakup you go through is going to be hard," she reflected, "especially when it's in the public eye and people are watching. I love putting things on social media, so it was all over social media."

(Just before announcing their split, Kennard joined the Chrisley bunch on a family vacation to the Cayman Islands for Savannah's 20th birthday. The many romantic snapshots of the getaway have since been scrubbed from Savannah's Instagram.)