Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Expecting Second Child Together

Hannah Bagshawe, Eddie Redmayne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

And another baby makes four!

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Redmayne are expecting their second child together, E! News can confirm. "Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," his rep tells us.

The 35-year-old Oscar winner and his 34-year-old wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Iris Mary Redmayne back in June 2016.

Hannah was spotted showing the early stages of a baby bump while attending Sarabande: The Lee Alexander McQueen Foundation Jewellery Series Preview with Eddie in London on Wednesday evening. In pictures posted on Daily Mail, who was first to report the baby news, the expecting couple can be seen enjoying the evening with friends.

Eddie and Hannah will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary at the end of this year! The couple tied the knot in England back in Dec. 2014.

"They celebrated with a small number of close family and friends," his rep told E! News in a statement after the wedding.

And now, three years later, they have even more to celebrate!

Congratulations to the couple and their growing family!

