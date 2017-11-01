Tyrese Gibson Threatens to Quit Fast & Furious 9 Amid Dwayne Johnson Feud

Tyrese had used an insult The Rock had used in 2016 against his colleagues. He said on Facebook that some of his "male co-workers" do not "conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals" and "are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway," adding, "Candy asses." He did not name names. Many speculated he was talking about Vin, who later sung the actor's praises. Dwayne late told The Los Angeles Times he was "very clear" about what he said in his rant. At the premiere of the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, Dwayne told E! News that he and Vin had a "good chat" and that he thinks "everything's fine."

"I was never mad at The Rock - I was just mad that he was 'pitched' an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I'm dealing with personally," Tyrese said in another Instagram post on Wednesday. "I'm almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFans and #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it's not just another Movie...Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE...... So the rock how does it feel bro?.... going home to your daughter every night.... it's was 60 days before I seen my baby..... and all I asked you to do 'privately' was NOT accept a role that would deeply effect us all."

"You are simply NOT the people's champ," Tyrese continued, referring to Dwayne's WWE nickname. "You are a selfish champ."

He said that in addition to his legal fees, a top talent agency has been unable to book him work because his ex-wife Norma Gibson "killed" his reputation. She has not commented. The actor and his ex-wife are involved in a child custody battle over their daughter Shayla, 10. She recently obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order, claiming he physically abused her and their child when she was married to him between 2007 and 2009.

Gibson told People last week that Norma's allegations were "hurtful lies," adding, "After 9 years of working extremely hard to co-parent our child, I am disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts."

Tyrese penned a note to Norma on Instagram in September, saying he "NEVER wished harm" on her and simply wants to "co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is." He and the child were photographed at an In-N-Out Burger this past weekend, on what TMZ described as a court-monitored visit.

"Make sure you kiss your 2 daughters when you get home I wish I could but I can't afford to fight for my baby anymore so they're likely going to take her away," Tyrese wrote in his Wednesday Instagram post. "Thanks Dewayne see you guys in 2020 and I will not delete this post cause the TRUTH of selfish people in Hollywood needs to be mentioned.................. to this day Dewayne has NOT called me back as u see me crying every 3 hours over my baby know #ShaylaRocks."