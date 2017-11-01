Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Superfan Millie Bobby Brown Do Spot-On "Bible" & "Okurrr" Impressions

Millie Bobby Brown is a Keeping Up With the Kardashians superfan, okurrr?!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show last night, the Stranger Things star revealed which binge-worthy TV show she's obsessed with.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians all the way. I love them," the 13-year-old gushed to Jimmy Fallon, who was a little shocked by Millie's admission. "I love them, I really do! Everybody kind of loves them. My mom, she's always like, ‘I can't watch it!' But then she sits there and she's like…"