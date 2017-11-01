What Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Whispered to Millie Bobby Brown Before Their Big Moment

Guys, kissing is weird. Kissing is especially if you're a teenager and on one of the world's most popular shows, Stranger Things. Just ask Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin.
Brown, who has detailed her kisses with Finn Wolfhard before, told Jimmy Fallon about the season two smooch when she stopped by The Tonight Show.
Before the kiss in the season two finale, Wolfhard whispered to Brown. "Yeah, so last year he was like all over Tic-Tacs, he was like, ‘Eat Tic-Tacs. I just want this be perfect,'" Brown, who also rapped a recap of season one on The Tonight Show, said. "So then this year, he wanted to let me know he was, like, kissing me then. So he was like, ‘I'm coming in," and he was like a ventriloquist! It was the craziest thing."
Brown said she remembers him saying it, and you can see it in the episode, and that every time she listens to the song now, "I, like, get goosebumps," she said to the adoring crowd. "No, it's in disgust! I'm kidding!"
Mike and Eleven weren't the only characters to feel the music during the finale dance. Sadie Sink's Max and Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas also kissed in the finale.
"It was never really awkward," Sink said, noting she knew the kiss was coming. "It was fun and we'd just laugh about it."
@milliebbrown and @FinnSkata pic.twitter.com/44ETrua3BJ— Joe Keery (@joe_keery) November 1, 2017
Both of those kisses weren't exactly private. "Both of the kisses were in front of like, 200 extras, and their parents, and my mom, so it's kind of a little bit awkward there…it's acting, it's fine," Sink said.
Watch the video above to hear more about the kiss and what Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery had to say about the Nancy-Jonathan-Steve love triangle.
Stranger Things season two is now streaming on Netflix.