Taylor Swift Gives Fans an Inside Look at How She Wrote "Gorgeous"

We should take it as a compliment that Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look at her writing process.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share some exciting news with her followers. "A glimpse into the making of #reputation. There's a video of me writing 'Gorgeous' on @att 's YouTube page," Swift shared, along with three photos of herself. One pic shows her recording with Jack Antonoff, the second shows her playing her guitar and the third is a selfie in the recording studio.

In the YouTube video, Swift takes us through the process of writing and recording "Gorgeous." Starting from day one, we see T.Swift playing her guitar while singing an early version of the song, some fans may notice the lyrics have changed slightly since then.