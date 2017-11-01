MTV Floribama Shore First Look: Wiccans, Plungers and a Jesus Candle, Oh My!

Say hello to the next Shore thing!

MTV viewers, we're not in Jersey anymore! MTV announced earlier this week that it is bringing back the Shore franchise with MTV Floribama Shore. That's right, on Nov. 27, we're heading to...Panama City Beach. (Or PCB, as the kids say...allegedly.)

Eight new wannabe Situations and Snookis will head to the Florida Panhandle for the eight-episode season, and on Wednesday, the network released the first look at the sure-to-be wild adventures, which include Wiccans, plungers and shots. So many shots.