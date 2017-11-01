MTV Floribama Shore First Look: Wiccans, Plungers and a Jesus Candle, Oh My!

MTV viewers, we're not in Jersey anymore! MTV announced earlier this week that it is bringing back the Shore franchise with MTV Floribama Shore. That's right, on Nov. 27, we're heading to...Panama City Beach. (Or PCB, as the kids say...allegedly.)
Eight new wannabe Situations and Snookis will head to the Florida Panhandle for the eight-episode season, and on Wednesday, the network released the first look at the sure-to-be wild adventures, which include Wiccans, plungers and shots. So many shots.
"Come for the sun, stay for the drama," the trailer above reads. And just like its predecessor, Floribama has hookups, fights and lots of scenes set in a gym. (No sight of laundromats or tanning salons yet though.)
Here's the full line-up of MTV Floribama Shore's cast:
Jeremiah Buoni:22, Amelia Island, FL Codi Butts:25, Westminster, SC Kortni Gilson:21, Panama City Beach, FL Aimee Hall:24, Perdido, AL Kirk Medas:25, Atlanta, GA Nilsa Prowant:23, Panama City Beach, FL Candace Rice:24, Memphis, TN Gus Smyrnios: 22, Tallahassee, FL
MTV
"Set in the Florida Panhandle along the beach that stretches all the way to Alabama, MTV Floribama Shore is the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer," MTV's official description of the series reads. "But each is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it's ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past. This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you'll come to call family."
MTV Floribama Shore premieres Monday, November 27 at 10 p.m. on MTV.