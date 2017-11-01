Bet You Won't Recognize Lady Gaga in Her Halloween Costume

Mother Monster, is that you?
Lady Gaga went all out for Halloween this year and dressed up as Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands.
The "Bad Romance" singer's wore a white jacket, sky-high boots, a black ensemble, a wig and — of course — the character's classic scissor-hands. Sarah Nicole Tanno did Gaga's makeup to make her look like the character. In fact, it took a whole team to put Gaga's look together. Frederic Aspiras did her hair, and she was styled by her sister Natali Germanotta, Tom Erebout and Lisa from the Instagram account @theladybruno. The crew celebrated the haunting holiday together.
The Grammy-winning artist posted pictures of her costume on Instagram, capturing one "Would you like a haircut!"
For those unfamiliar with Edward Scissorhands, the character comes from Burton's 1990 film Edward Scissorhands. In the movie, an inventor creates an artificial man named Edward but dies before he is able to install his hands—hence why Edward has scissors for hands. The movie follows Edward's journey as he moves in with a family and adjusts to his new community. The movie stars Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.
It's nice to see Gaga enjoying a night out on the town. The Born This Way singer postponed the European leg of her Joanne World Tour in September due to her battle with "severe physical pain." The actress also addressed her chronic pain in her Netflix documentary Five Foot Two.
We hope she had a spooktacular evening.
