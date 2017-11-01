'Tis the Season to Color! Starbucks Unveils 2017 Holiday Cups

That time of the year has officially arrived!

With Halloween behind us, we can officially revel in the holiday season with help from Starbucks. The chain known as much for its new frappuccino creations as it is for its 20 years of cup designs has unveiled this year's class of holiday cups. Turns out—Starbucks left the coloring up to customers this year as the chain has unveiled its first line of color-in containers.

"This year's cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations," Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said. "We love the idea of everyone making this year's cup their own."