American Horror Story: Cult Opts for More Emotional Horror for Halloween

Gotta be honest here, we were expecting more from an American Horror Story episode airing on Halloween.

Specifically, we were thinking there would be a little more horror, like those murderous clowns Kai's cult is so fond of. Instead tonight was a lot more psychological and emotional horror, especially when it came to Ally and Ivy's now dead relationship.

It's now dead because Ivy is actually dead, murdered by her own wife in the midst of their plotting to get out of Kai's horrendous gathering of blue-shirted assholes with their lives and their son intact. Ivy and Ally both admitted to each other that they wanted out of the marriage and wanted Ozzy for themselves, but Ally got her plan in motion first, poisoning Ivy's wine with arsenic after Kai's Kool-aid fakeout.