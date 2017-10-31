Donald Trump Jr. Just Dressed Up as President Donald Trump for Halloween

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Donald Trump Jr. is keeping his Halloween costume in the family.

When it was time for New York City residents to trick-or-treat on Tuesday night, the eldest son of President Donald Trump revealed his costume.

Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Jr. is going as his father!

"Taking it to the next level #merica #maga #halloween #costume #nyc #kids #trump," he shared on social media while posing with his children.

His outfit consisted of a mask featuring the President's face. He also sported a red, white and blue onesie.