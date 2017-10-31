NeNe Leakes Wastes No Time Getting Right Back Into the Drama in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Sneak Peek

Bloop! NeNe Leakes is back on the Real Housewives of Atlanta scene, and she's not wasting any time on the drama front. Did you expect anything less?
In this sneak peek of the season 10 (!!) premiere, exclusive to E! News, the former queen of these Southern belles is clearly back to reclaim her throne and she's not going to let anyone stand in her way. Especially former friend Porsha Williams.
"What is your problem?" she demands Porsha tell her in the middle of a party after she clearly catches wind that she's being talked about.
Porsha laughs at NeNe's request. "NeNe, three weeks ago...," is all she can get out before NeNe cuts her off.
"No, no, if you can't take it all the way back, I really don't want to have the conversation," she tells her former friend. "Because I don't understand why you would take it back three weeks and not all the way back."
"I'm here to talk about everything," NeNe continues. "Everything."
Porsha isn't backing down, though. "You are fake as hell," she tells NeNe. To see how this all shakes out, be sure to check out the clip above!
When the southern installment in Bravo's franchise returns for its landmark season, Leakes won't be the only former star returning. She'll be joined part-time by Don't Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who's become her and Kenya Moore's bitter enemy throughout the course of filming. To say season 10 will bring the fireworks is putting it mildly.
Are you looking forward to NeNe's return to RHOA? Sound off in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 10 on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.