Dream Kardashian Celebrates Her First Halloween as an Adorable Raggedy Ann

Talk about a Kodak moment!

Blac Chyna revealed Dream Kardashian's first-ever Halloween costume on social media Tuesday, and she's dressed up as Raggedy Ann! Modeled perfectly after the famous story book character, Dream was all smiles in her red wig, white dress and striped tights.

In a video posted to Chyna's Snapchat, her little girl looked equally as precious in a lobster costume. It's currently unclear how the mother-daughter duo plan to ring in the spooky holiday, but fans can surely expect Dream to go trick or treating with her big brother King Cairo and perhaps other members of her famous family.

Chyna also shared a group photo of Dream, King and other pals dressed up as skeletons before heading out to snag some candy.