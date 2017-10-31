Dream Kardashian Celebrates Her First Halloween as an Adorable Raggedy Ann

Instagram, E!
Instagram, E!
Talk about a Kodak moment!
Blac Chyna revealed Dream Kardashian's first-ever Halloween costume on social media Tuesday, and she's dressed up as Raggedy Ann! Modeled perfectly after the famous story book character, Dream was all smiles in her red wig, white dress and striped tights.
In a video posted to Chyna's Snapchat, her little girl looked equally as precious in a lobster costume. It's currently unclear how the mother-daughter duo plan to ring in the spooky holiday, but fans can surely expect Dream to go trick or treating with her big brother King Cairo and perhaps other members of her famous family.
Chyna also shared a group photo of Dream, King and other pals dressed up as skeletons before heading out to snag some candy.
Snapchat
Snapchat
Snapchat
Meanwhile, the Kardashian clan appeared to be gathering for a celebration of their own hosted by Kris Jenner, who dressed up as a mime. Kourtney Kardashianrocked a silver jumpsuit à la the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz while Penelope Disick dressed up as Dorothy in her classic gingham frock.
Scary decorations covered every inch of the home, and a Ghostbusters-themed hearse was even parked outside!
Earlier this month, Dream got in the fall spirit by taking a trip to the zoo with dad Rob Kardashianand Aunt Kourtney's 2-year-old son, Reign Disick. There the cousins posed in a haunted house and amidst a pumpkin patch and cornfield.
Happy Halloween, Dreamy!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!