Fergie Posts Throwback Photo With Josh Duhamel Ahead of Halloween Night Out

Fergie's Halloween celebrations aren't complete without family.

Before kids headed out for trick or treating and adults traveled to the hottest parties, the Black Eyed Peas lead singer took to Instagram to look back on some spooky parties from the past.

In between showcasing Halloween costumes worn by fans, Fergie posted a throwback photo of herself alongside Josh Duhamel from the 2015 Casamigos Tequila Halloween party.

The pair showed up to the star-studded event as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette.

As for what could go down tonight, a source tells E! News that Fergie and Josh want to keep things as "normal" as possible for their four-year-old son Axl.