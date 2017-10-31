Prince Harry Calls Princess Diana His ''Ideal Role Model'' at Obama Foundation Summit

The globe-trotting Prince Harry hit up Chicago on Tuesday for the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit put on by his good pal, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The event's YouTube page explains, "Some of the world's most thoughtful and passionate civic leaders will take the stage and lay out the challenges we face, along with the opportunities we have for engagement and transformation."

For Prince Harry's segment on the first night of the two-day event, he had a candid conversation with Mellody Hobson, President of Ariel Investments, LLC, on ways that youth can be the drivers of community engagement and development.

In the sit-down, the 33-year-old also spoke openly and honestly about how he's trying to use his immense privilege to help others, as well as speak about the impact that his mother, the late Princess Diana, had on his being of service to others.