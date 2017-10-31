Kristen Bell Reveals What Keeps Her Marriage to Dax Shepard Hot: "The Funny Keeps It Spicy!"

It's all about the laughs! 

Even Hollywood's hottest couples have to find ways to keep the romance alive in their relationships. Kristen Bell revealed that for her and hubby Dax Shepard, it's all about making each other laugh. 

"The funny keeps it spicy for us a lot. He keeps me laughing all the time. I try to make him laugh and every now and again I get there," Kristen revealed to E! News host Zuri Hall at last night's A Bad Mom Christmas premiere. "But really it's just being aware of the other person's needs."

What did Mila Kunis reveal is the key to a strong relationship for her and Ashton Kutcher? See her answer and more in the clip above!  

