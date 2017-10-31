Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Cousins According to This Family Tree

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's connection has taken on a whole new meaning.

As royal watchers eagerly wait for a possible engagement announcement, a genealogical investigation by The Mail on Sunday has a surprising revelation about the couple.

According to the findings, this pair is distant cousins through a late 15th century ancestor of the Queen Mother.

Meghan's connection to the royal family reportedly comes from the ancestors of her father Thomas Markle.

While it's just one report, this isn't the first royal couple to have such a connection. Earlier this year, Expedia developed an online tool that shows how the Scandinavian and British royal families have been connected through marriage.