Leather Skirts Under $100 You Can Wear Day or Night

Leather Skirts

Leather weather is officially upon us and it truly is a good thing.

While that's got you stocking up on chunky boots, pleather pants and biker jackets, there's another silhouette to consider: the leather skirt.

Think about it: You can throw on an oversized sweater in the morning and look pulled together enough for a day at work. If you're concert-bound, pair with a graphic tee and do it up with the eyeliner. And don't even get us started on date night options (we're partial to lingerie-inspired tops).

If you arm yourself with a leather skirt (did we mention our below picks are all under $100?), you'll be set for any and all fall occasions.

Leather Skirts

Topshop

Topshop PU Short Pencil Skirt, $60

Branded: Mango

Mango

Metallic Detail Skirt, $60

Leather Skirts

River Island

River Island Silver Metallic Leather Mini Skirt, $50

Leather Skirts

Missguided

Missguided Navy Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $31

Skirts

Mango

Mango Contrast Buttons Skirt, $50

Leather Skirts

Splendid

Splendid Faux Leather Skirt, $98

Leather Skirts

River Island

River Island Beige Faux Leather Zip Front Mini Skirt, $64

Leather Skirts

Forever 21

Forever 21 Faux Patent Leather Mini Skirt, $23

Leather Skirts

Forever 21

Forever 21 Studded Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $23

Leather Skirts

Forever 21

Forever 21 Faux Leather A-Line Skirt, $10

Leather Skirts

Topshop

Topshop Petite Double Buckle Zip A-Line Skirt, $75

Leather Skirts

AQUA

AQUA Ruffled Faux Leather Skirt, $68

Leather Skirts

BB Dakota

BB Dakota Jack by BB Dakota Cohen Faux Leather Skirt, $50

Leather Skirts

Blank Denim

Blank Denim Faux Leather Skirt, $78

Leather Skirts

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Grow All Out Vegan Leather Skirt, $40

Leather Skirts

Capulet

Capulet Sophie Patent Leather Skirt, $75

Leather Skirts

Topshop

Topshop Lace Up Side Faux Leather Skirt, $75

Leather Skirts

Missguided

Missguided Brown Faux Leather Skirt, $31

Leather Skirts

H&M

H&M Skirt with Embroidery, $30

Leather Skirts

Boohoo

Boohoo Luna Leather Look A-Line Mini Skirt, $18

Leather Skirts

Dorothy Perkins

Dorothy Perkins Red Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $39

Leather Skirts

Oasis

Oasis Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $54

Leather Skirts

Missguided

Missguided Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $31

Leather Skirts

BLANKNYC

BLANKNYC Patent Leather Mini Skirt, $88

Yeah, we know: You're all about it. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

