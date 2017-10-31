Spiff TV and Prince Royce Talk About Collaborating With Chris Brown for "Just As I Am"

Hats off to these three!
Spiff TV had an incredible idea to create a fusion using R&B and bachata sounds. To bring his vision to life, he enlisted the help of Prince Royce and Chris Brown.
The Latin-American producer tells E! News that, "Having Chris and Royce be part of this infusion has been incredible."
Spiff also served as the music video director and creator for "Just As I Am" which is from his Spanish/English language compilation album, The Union.
"When I approached both of them about my album, The Union, and the single, 'Just As I Am,' they both understood the movement immediately which represented where the music landscape was headed before 'Despacito,'" Spiff explains. "The Union and this track very well represented Royce as an artist as he's one of the top artists to do English/Spanish collabs."
Much like "Despacito," which had Justin Bieber singing in Spanish, Brown also worked his magic and nailed the vocals to the Spanish lyrics.
"Chris didn't blink as he loves the Latin music industry and has worked his music amongst the Latin world," Spiff says.
The producer says that he never asked Brown to sing in Spanish and it all happened on its own.
"It naturally happened after he heard Royce's vocals," Spiff explains. "Chris is one of these American artists that truly gets what the Latin music industry represents especially in our urban communities."
Royce also tells E! News that he's always been a "fan of Chris Brown's sound and creative mind."
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent my music and this new fusion with his style on our latest collaboration on "Just As I Am" for Spiff's project The Union," the bachata singer explains.
We can't wait to see what's next on The Union.