Spiff TV and Prince Royce Talk About Collaborating With Chris Brown for "Just As I Am"

Hats off to these three!

Spiff TV had an incredible idea to create a fusion using R&B and bachata sounds. To bring his vision to life, he enlisted the help of Prince Royce and Chris Brown.

The Latin-American producer tells E! News that, "Having Chris and Royce be part of this infusion has been incredible."

Spiff also served as the music video director and creator for "Just As I Am" which is from his Spanish/English language compilation album, The Union.