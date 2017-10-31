Best Skin Serums Based on Your Celebrity Spirit Animal

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

What face serum is best for you?

That's a loaded question, especially since every skin type is different. Instead of rounding up the best products solely based on ingredients or celeb fanfare, we've compiled a list based on your personality and personal preferences. Are you a product loyalist like Demi Lovato, who not only gets treated by celeb aesthetician Renée Rouleau but brings her products to the gym and beyond? Or do you only invest in premium product like Tracee Ellis Ross? Perhaps you just really like pumpkins, like Catherine Zeta-Jones, in which case there's a serum for that, too!

Our point is there's no serum specifically made for you exact needs. And while ingredients and keeping in mind skin needs are super important, sometimes you need to find one that fits your budget, lifestyle or skin goals, too. Keep scrolling to find more options based on your celeb personality.

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Steve Granitz/WireImage

For High-Fashion Naturalists

If Tracee Ellis Ross is a fan, you know this serum is nothing but quality. The Blackish star loves her designer duds just as much as this premium product, which features 22 botanicals and essential oils cropped at the peak of their potency. We've tried it and can attest your face will drink it up like a fine wine.

ESC: Celeb Serum

VINTNER'S DAUGHTER

Active Botanical Serum, $185.00

ESC: Catherine Zeta-Jones

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The Pumpkin Eater

"Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater // Had a wife and couldn't keep he // He put her in a pumkin shell // And there he kept her very well." OK, so the nursery rhyme may have a creepy meaning, but the preserving benefits of pumpkin, which is high in vitamins A, C and antioxidants, is not lost on the beauty industry. In fact, Catherine Zeta-Jones calls this pumpkin serum, among many others, one of her "makeup miracles."

ESC: Celeb Serums

Rhonda Allison

Pumpkin E Facial Serum, $32.00

ESC: Demi Lovato

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Loyalist

If you're like Demi Lovato, when you find a brand that works for you, you stick to it. The Sorry Not Sorry singer turns to celeb aesthetician Renée Rouleau for her skin-care needs. You'll often see Demi glowing after the pro's 12-step facial. Part of that process? Using a hyaluronic acid-infused serum to plump, clear, brighten and soothe the skin. Demi's other favorites? The pro's Rapid Response Detox Mask, HydraBoost Rescue Crème and Blemish Control Cleanser.  

ESC: Celeb Serums

RENÉE ROULEAU

Skin Drink Concentrate, $42.50

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

For Big Budgets

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to introduce us to a $500 serum on Snapchat. If you have the bankroll, we say give this skin supercharger a try. The ultra-concentrated formula is supposed to target skin damage, wrinkles and fine lines and restore your skin's elasticity while bringing back a radiance you never thought you had. Oh and it smells pretty, too. Why not if you got the money, right?

ESC: Celeb Serums

ORCHIDÉE IMPÉRIALE

The Longevity Concentrate, $510.00

ESC: Miranda Kerr

Steve Granitz/WireImage

For Model Skin

New from renown facialist Ildi Pekar, who preps the famous visages of Miranda Kerr, Irina Shayk and other high-profile models, is a skin repair serum that not only feels luxurious and worth the hefty price tag ($148), but the formula features an unexpected ingredient: CBD oil, or cannabis oil. Although the serum is made of 100 percent natural ingredients, it packs a powerful punch (with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera juice, probiotics and vitamins blended together to heal the skin.  

ESC: Celeb Serums

Ildi PEKAR

Tissue Repair Serum with CBD Oil, $148

ESC: Jessica Alba

JB Lacroix/WireImage

The Acne-Prone Adult

Let's be real: Celebs get zits, too—Jessica Alba included, which is why the Honest Beauty co-founder wanted to launch a line for adults that still experience breakouts. Her new nighttime serum features salicylic acid and retinol, which is basically a strong concentration of vitamin A, to combat acne. Just don't wear this baby during the day, as sun exposure can exacerbate retinol-treated skin.

ESC: Celeb Serums

HONEST BEAUTY

Younger and Clearer Night Serum With Honestly Pure Retinol$38.00

ESC: Shay Mitchell

C Flanigan/Getty Images

The Beauty Junkie

Shay Mitchell doesn't mess around with it comes to beauty. Actually, scratch that, she does all time in her YouTube beauty tutorials. She loves trying new products, but when it comes to skin care, hydration is everything. "I'm also a moisture queen. I swear by Innovative Skincare Active Serum and lots of body lotion, and I keep undereye patches in the freezer," the Pretty Little Liars star told Teen Vogue.

ESC: Celeb Serums

is Clinical

Active Serum, $135.00

Which serum are you going to try?

