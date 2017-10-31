You Gotta See Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Epic Biggie Smalls and Lil' Kim Halloween Costume

by Kendall Fisher

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have outdone themselves once again!

The famous couple always goes big when it comes to Halloween costumes, and this year was no different. In fact, Jay literally went big...Biggie Smalls that is!

The rapper and Queen B dressed up as Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim at Kelly Rowland's Halloween party Monday night (see the eighth photo in the gallery above).

Jay channeled the late rapper (and his good friend) from one of his most iconic photo shoots, wearing a red leather jacket, Timberlands, a gold chain and sunglasses. 

Bey, on the other hand, took inspo from Kim's music video "Rain" with Missy Elliot.

She rocked red leggings with a black and gold belt and wore her hair down in dark ringlets. She accessorized perfectly, wearing oversized sunnies and even added a mole above her dark lip liner.

Lil Kim, GIF

Giphy

Bey's bestie Kelly went as Strangé from Boomerang and her hubby, Tim Weatherspoon, went as Eddie Murphy

See how more stars have been celebrating the spooky holiday by scrolling below!

Hilary Duff, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Hilary Duff

"A lego and a bunny go to a party," the Younger star shared on Instagram while posing with her son Luca. 

Matthew Morrison, Halloween

Vivien Best

Matthew Morrison

The Glee star give a thumbs up at his 8th Annual Halloween Party presented by PAC SUN and Podwall Entertainment at The h.wood Group's Poppy.

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, Halloween 2017

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden

Traveling in pairs is always better than going solo while at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Naomi Campbell, Halloween

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/WireImage

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel stops the show at with her stunning costume at the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.

Karlie Kloss, 2017 amfAR Fabulous Fund Fair

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

The model goes Marilyn Monroe for the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.

JWoww, Halloween 2017

Instagram

JWoww

"Goals," the Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram while dressing up one day early with her family. 

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, Halloween

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka

The socialite and her beau went for an inspired look at the amfAR Halloween party.

Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Halloween

All Access Photo / Splash News

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

The actor and his fiancée are Beavis and Butthead.

Adam DeVine, Chloe Bridges, Halloween 2017

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges

It's date night for the famous pair who travel to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

Terrence J, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders

Dorothy and the Lion from The Wizard of Oz arrive at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails for a night of Halloween fun sponsored by Absolut Elyx.

Bruce Willis, Stephen J. Eads, Halloween

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Bruce Willis and Stephen J. Eads

The actor and the producer, with whom he has often worked, dress up as the Grady Twins from The Shining.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Se7en, Seven, Head in Box, Halloween, 2017

Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress reprised her role from Se7en for Halloween.

Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, Halloween

BACKGRID

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden

The duo exit Poppy dressed as Leeloo Dallas and Korben Dallas for Matthew Morrison's 7th Annual Halloween Party.

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Halloween

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

The two dress up as a panda and a jester.

Demi Lovato, Selena Quintanilla, Halloween, 2017, Costume

Snapchat / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer dresses up as the like Selena Quintanilla.

Adele, Halloween, 2017, Costume

Instagram

Adele

The singer resurfaced with this Halloween costume photo after months of staying away from the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, Halloween

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban

The two dress up as Cher and Sonny Bono for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

Adam Levine, Halloween

GICA / BACKGRID

Adam Levine

The singer said he raided wife Behati Prinsloo's closet for his Halloween costume.

Amal Clooney, Halloween 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Amal Clooney

George Clooney's wife gets into the '70s spirit at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

Amal Clooney, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Halloween 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Amal Clooney, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

The couple and George Clooney's lawyer wife have fun at Rande and George's 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Halloween 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's kids embrace the '70s.

Adrien Brody, Halloween 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Adrien Brody

He's so soft and cuddly!

Michelle Trachtenberg, Halloween 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Michelle Trachtenberg

It's the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl alum like you've never seen her before!

Joe Keery, Halloween

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Joe Keery

Fancy a game of Quiddich? The Stranger Things star is a dead ringer for Harry Potter circa Goblet of Fire!

Ariel Winter, Halloween

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star appears as a skeleton at Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party.

NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes, Halloween 2017, Roach, Cockroad, Exterminator

Instagram

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes

At a Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween party, the twosome poke fun at a controversy involving Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann.

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Halloween 2017

FreddyO.com

Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast

The Bravo stars go all out for a spooky holiday party.

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann, Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Before attending the finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Bravo star poses with Kroy Biermann in their Playboy-inspired attire. 

Angela Simmons, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Angela Simmons

"Early Halloween costume party fun," the reality star shared on Instagram. 

Kendra WIlkinson-Baskett, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

"Happy #NationalPumpkinDay," the Kendra On Top star shared on social media with photos of her children. 

Demi Lovato, Halloween 2017

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Demi Lovato

In between celebrating the success of her latest single "Sorry Not Sorry," the singer hits up Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights. 

DeMario Jackson, Corinne Olympios, Halloween

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson

The two get playful at the Maxim Halloween party.

Jason Derulo, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM

Jason Derulo

The singer performs as Game of Thrones' Night King.

Ice-T, Coco, Halloween 2017

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Ice-T & Coco

"We highly recommend it. It was so much fun," Coco wrote on Instagram after visiting Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Tom Sandoval, Halloween 2017

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM

Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios with an ensemble not exactly fit for SUR. 

Tara Reid, Halloween

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Tara Reid

The actress showcases a shredded look.

Juan Pablo Di Pace, Jodie Sweetin, John Brotherton, Halloween 2017

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Jodie Sweetin

The Fuller House star alongside co-stars Juan Pablo Di Pace and John Brotherton attend Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Chase McNary, Robby Hayes, DeMario Jackson, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM

Chase McNary, Robby Hayes and DeMario Jackson

Bachlor Nation represent!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

The Dancing With the Stars married couple strike a pose at the MAXIM Halloween Party.

Scheana Marie, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM

Scheana Marie

The Vanderpump Rules star is a sexy skeleton

Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, Gwyneth Paltrow, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld & Gwyneth Paltrow

"@jessseinfeld @jerryseinfeld and I (in no costume, LAME) at the 2nd annual @goodplusfdn Halloween bash!" Gwyneth wrote on Instagram. "Please see next slide for best baby costume ever in the history of the world."

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum, Halloween Costumes

Instagram

Channing Tatum

The proud papa slips on a unicorn costume for his daughter's preschool's Halloween carnival.

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum, Halloween Costumes

Instagram

Jenna Dewan Tatum

The actress goes as a fairy for daughter Everly's Halloween costume carnival at her preschool.

Emma Kenney, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Emma Kenney

The star of Shameless and the reboot of Roseanne is all dolled up.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween 2017

Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

Before Live With Kelly & Ryan airs their Halloween special, the co-hosts teased their Game of Thrones costumes. 

Jaime King, Kyle Newman, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Jaime King

"When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers," the actress shared on Instagram while wearing matching Power Rangers movie costumes. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

"Hay place. a place for hay," the proud mom wrote on Instagram after visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with John Legend and baby Luna. 

Sean Lowe, Halloween 2017

Instagram

Catherine Lowe

"FRIDAY IS LIT," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram while enjoying a Halloween party with her family. 

Which costumes were your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!

