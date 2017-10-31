You Gotta See Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Epic Biggie Smalls and Lil' Kim Halloween Costume

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have outdone themselves once again!
The famous couple always goes big when it comes to Halloween costumes, and this year was no different. In fact, Jay literally went big...Biggie Smalls that is!
The rapper and Queen B dressed up as Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim at Kelly Rowland's Halloween party Monday night (see the eighth photo in the gallery above).
Jay channeled the late rapper (and his good friend) from one of his most iconic photo shoots, wearing a red leather jacket, Timberlands, a gold chain and sunglasses.
Bey, on the other hand, took inspo from Kim's music video "Rain" with Missy Elliot.
She rocked red leggings with a black and gold belt and wore her hair down in dark ringlets. She accessorized perfectly, wearing oversized sunnies and even added a mole above her dark lip liner.
Bey's bestie Kelly went as Strangé from Boomerang and her hubby, Tim Weatherspoon, went as Eddie Murphy.
See how more stars have been celebrating the spooky holiday by scrolling below!
Hilary Duff
"A lego and a bunny go to a party," the Younger star shared on Instagram while posing with her son Luca.
Matthew Morrison
The Glee star give a thumbs up at his 8th Annual Halloween Party presented by PAC SUN and Podwall Entertainment at The h.wood Group's Poppy.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden
Traveling in pairs is always better than going solo while at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/WireImage
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel stops the show at with her stunning costume at the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
The model goes Marilyn Monroe for the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.
JWoww
"Goals," the Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram while dressing up one day early with her family.
Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka
The socialite and her beau went for an inspired look at the amfAR Halloween party.
All Access Photo / Splash News
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
The actor and his fiancée are Beavis and Butthead.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges
It's date night for the famous pair who travel to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders
Dorothy and the Lion from The Wizard of Oz arrive at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails for a night of Halloween fun sponsored by Absolut Elyx.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Bruce Willis and Stephen J. Eads
The actor and the producer, with whom he has often worked, dress up as the Grady Twins from The Shining.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The actress reprised her role from Se7en for Halloween.
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden
The duo exit Poppy dressed as Leeloo Dallas and Korben Dallas for Matthew Morrison's 7th Annual Halloween Party.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
The two dress up as a panda and a jester.
Demi Lovato
The singer dresses up as the like Selena Quintanilla.
Adele
The singer resurfaced with this Halloween costume photo after months of staying away from the spotlight.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban
The two dress up as Cher and Sonny Bono for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
Adam Levine
The singer said he raided wife Behati Prinsloo's closet for his Halloween costume.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Amal Clooney
George Clooney's wife gets into the '70s spirit at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Amal Clooney, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
The couple and George Clooney's lawyer wife have fun at Rande and George's 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's kids embrace the '70s.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Adrien Brody
He's so soft and cuddly!
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Michelle Trachtenberg
It's the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl alum like you've never seen her before!
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Joe Keery
Fancy a game of Quiddich? The Stranger Things star is a dead ringer for Harry Potter circa Goblet of Fire!
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Ariel Winter
The Modern Family star appears as a skeleton at Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party.
NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes
At a Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween party, the twosome poke fun at a controversy involving Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann.
Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast
The Bravo stars go all out for a spooky holiday party.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Before attending the finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Bravo star poses with Kroy Biermann in their Playboy-inspired attire.
Angela Simmons
"Early Halloween costume party fun," the reality star shared on Instagram.
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett
"Happy #NationalPumpkinDay," the Kendra On Top star shared on social media with photos of her children.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Demi Lovato
In between celebrating the success of her latest single "Sorry Not Sorry," the singer hits up Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.
Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson
The two get playful at the Maxim Halloween party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
Jason Derulo
The singer performs as Game of Thrones' Night King.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Ice-T & Coco
"We highly recommend it. It was so much fun," Coco wrote on Instagram after visiting Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
Tom Sandoval
The Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios with an ensemble not exactly fit for SUR.
Maury Phillips/Getty Images
Tara Reid
The actress showcases a shredded look.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Jodie Sweetin
The Fuller House star alongside co-stars Juan Pablo Di Pace and John Brotherton attend Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
Chase McNary, Robby Hayes and DeMario Jackson
Bachlor Nation represent!
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd
The Dancing With the Stars married couple strike a pose at the MAXIM Halloween Party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
Scheana Marie
The Vanderpump Rules star is a sexy skeleton
Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld & Gwyneth Paltrow
"@jessseinfeld @jerryseinfeld and I (in no costume, LAME) at the 2nd annual @goodplusfdn Halloween bash!" Gwyneth wrote on Instagram. "Please see next slide for best baby costume ever in the history of the world."
Channing Tatum
The proud papa slips on a unicorn costume for his daughter's preschool's Halloween carnival.
Jenna Dewan Tatum
The actress goes as a fairy for daughter Everly's Halloween costume carnival at her preschool.
Emma Kenney
The star of Shameless and the reboot of Roseanne is all dolled up.
Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest
Before Live With Kelly & Ryan airs their Halloween special, the co-hosts teased their Game of Thrones costumes.
Jaime King
"When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers," the actress shared on Instagram while wearing matching Power Rangers movie costumes.
Chrissy Teigen
"Hay place. a place for hay," the proud mom wrote on Instagram after visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with John Legend and baby Luna.
Catherine Lowe
"FRIDAY IS LIT," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram while enjoying a Halloween party with her family.
