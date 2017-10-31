Bette Midler Slams Disney Channel's Hocus Pocus Remake: "It's Going to Be Cheap!"

Bette Midler thinks Disney Channel's remake of Hocus Pocus will be "cheap."

Back in September, E! News learned that Disney Channel is working on a remake of the classic Halloween movie.

A spokesperson for Disney Channel confirmed at the time that the project is in early development and producer David Kirschner, who worked on the original 1993 movie, is set to executive produce.

One person not on board with the project? Midler, who played the iconic role of Winifred Sanderson in the film.

While attending the New York Restoration Project's Hulaween event on Monday, the actress shared her thoughts on the remake and whether she would be involved during an interview with People.