Andy Dick Fired From Film Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Comedian Andy Dick got the axe from an upcoming film reportedly after he was accused of sexual misconduct behind the scenes.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old star was dropped from the independent film Raising Buchanan following accusations of sexual harassment. As sources told THR, Dick's alleged inappropriate behavior included groping people's genitals, unwanted kissing, licking and sexual propositions. THR spoke with sources, but not any alleged victims and a E! News has not confirmed this report.
The star, who has a history of run-ins with the law including an arrest for battery in 2008, first joked about his controversial past actions, telling to THR, "My middle name is 'misconduct.' They know what they signed up for." However, he denied the groping allegations this time.
"I didn't grab anybody's genitals," he said. However, as for the proposition claims, he told the magazine, "Of course I'm going to proposition people. I'm single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done."
In regard to any kissing, Dick said, "I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing—I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people."
"I don't grope people anymore. I don't expose myself anymore," Dick said. "I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate," he added, referencing recent sexual misconduct allegations against several Hollywood figures, among them Harvey Weinstein.
As for a question about his current sobriety, he told the magazine, "I overtook my medication and took too many Xanax and I was a bit loopy (on set). That didn't make me rape people. I really don't get it. I'm always trying to be funny and trying to get a date. I still don't have a date. I am on Tinder and I'm looking."
"I don't know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date. In the '70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don't know anymore," he explained to the magazine. "There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south."
The comedian added that he will not lick anyone's face anymore. As he told THR, "We have an agreement."