Sofía Vergara and Teresa Giudice Feud: ''Those Two Shouldn't Even Be in the Same Category,'' Says Source

Teresa Giudice called Sofia Vergara a "bitch" during a recent Q&A, but the award-winning actress could probably care less about the reality star's opinions of her.
"This is such nonsense," a source told E! News about the feud. "Those two shouldn't even be in the same category."
In case you missed it, Giudice attended a moderated Q&A panel session at The Cabaret Theatre last week where she went off on how she "can't stand" Vergara.
According to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, her publicist from Bravo asked her to pose for a picture with the actress. However, Giudice said when they went to snap the pic, Vergara stepped in front of her.
Giudice went on to explain how she was "so mad" at herself because she wanted to call Vergara out and say, "Bitch, I don't want to take a picture with you."
She also claimed to have heard Vergara ask her publicist, "Why are you making me take a picture with that woman?"
Giudice also made some xenophobic comments, saying she expected Vergara to be a little nicer because "she's an immigrant."
The reality star addressed the situation with Us Weekly Tuesday, explaining, "I was disappointed and hurt in the way she treated me...I found it to be very rude and condescending given the fact that I had just met her, and I wasn't the one asking for the photo."
Giudice continued, "I figured that because we both shared very humble upbringings with families that emigrated to this country, she would have had more humility."